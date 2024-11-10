Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $28.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

