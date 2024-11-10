Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 82.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 571,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,995,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $77.02.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.