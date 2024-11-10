Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 82.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 571,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,995,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $77.02.
SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
