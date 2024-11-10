Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $225.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $228.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

