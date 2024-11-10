Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 481 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 595.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,830,000 after purchasing an additional 763,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,961 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,385,000 after purchasing an additional 708,218 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $171.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of -380.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average is $125.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $83.58 and a one year high of $172.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,539 shares of company stock worth $46,439,330. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.