Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.0 %

BERY stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.50%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.