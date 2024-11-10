Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 1,225 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

AVSC stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

