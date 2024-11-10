Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $54,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,434 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,223 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,479,000 after purchasing an additional 550,970 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $39.96 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

