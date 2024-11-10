Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $64,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after buying an additional 691,575 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Leidos by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 24,194.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 377,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,459,000 after purchasing an additional 375,495 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 300,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $198.42 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.53.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

