Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $65,000 in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 178.4% in the first quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

URNM stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $60.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

