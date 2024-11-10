Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $77,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 146.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.57, for a total transaction of $3,051,326.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,532.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.57, for a total transaction of $3,051,326.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,532.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,899 shares of company stock worth $30,317,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $547.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.43 and a 1-year high of $552.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

