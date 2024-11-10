Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $67,000 Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 633.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $104,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $87.19.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $142. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 8,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total value of $673,234.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,172.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,093 shares of company stock worth $3,042,389. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

