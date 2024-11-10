Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,642,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,710,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
IJS opened at $115.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $115.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
