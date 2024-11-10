Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,642,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,710,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000.

IJS opened at $115.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $115.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

