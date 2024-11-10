Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 17.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 66,529 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Twilio by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,556 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

