Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 52.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,758,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 636,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,379,000 after buying an additional 56,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $120.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.