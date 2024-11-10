Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 164.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $326.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.61. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $330.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 178.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Duolingo had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $1,156,656.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,053 shares in the company, valued at $37,695,861.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,802,382 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

