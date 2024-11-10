Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 509,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,429,000 after acquiring an additional 77,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 36,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

MKSI stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 258.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $272,795 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

