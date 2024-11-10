Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 189 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $330.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $398.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.