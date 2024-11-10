Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 685 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.03. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $9,253,723.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,219,308.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $6,248,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,675,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,235,116.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $9,253,723.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,219,308.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,150,064 shares of company stock worth $92,680,265. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.