Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $54,000 Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $50,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $64.37 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.545 per share. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.88%.

Insider Activity

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

