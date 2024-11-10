Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $56,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hexcel by 38.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

