Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $60,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,272. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,260 shares of company stock worth $14,887,967. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

View Our Latest Report on RMD

ResMed Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $252.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.36 and its 200-day moving average is $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.