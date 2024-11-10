Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Citigroup raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 409,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $101,023,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,776,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,313,132.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 65,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $15,850,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,388,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,775,055.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 409,136 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $101,023,861.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,776,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,313,132.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,355 shares of company stock worth $117,922,965. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ECL opened at $250.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $175.34 and a one year high of $262.61. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.