Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 692.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Playtika

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.