Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 103,501 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

CCL stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

