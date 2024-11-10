CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 101.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,847,000 after acquiring an additional 210,004 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,909,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,085,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,640,000 after buying an additional 142,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,666,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 123,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $136.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $137.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,047. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

