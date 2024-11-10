Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock Position Lifted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,744 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,956,000 after buying an additional 273,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,825,000 after buying an additional 202,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,259,000 after acquiring an additional 99,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,268,000 after acquiring an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

LNG opened at $205.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $206.18.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.89.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

