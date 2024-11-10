Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $155.74 and last traded at $155.90. 1,163,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,641,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm's revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after buying an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after buying an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

