Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

CHRD stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $123.30 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.16.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

