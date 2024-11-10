Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $70,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,835,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $462.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.36 and its 200-day moving average is $343.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.23 and a 12-month high of $462.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

