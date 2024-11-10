Comparing Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zhihu and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 5 0 3.00

Zhihu presently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 61.19%. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a consensus price target of $156.40, suggesting a potential upside of 41.05%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.9% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zhihu and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -15.49% -13.51% -9.48% Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $591.40 million 0.57 -$118.82 million ($0.90) -3.72 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4.19 billion 5.27 $1.85 billion N/A N/A

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Zhihu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu



Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz



Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

