Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,033 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth $65,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

