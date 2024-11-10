Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.19 and a one year high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

