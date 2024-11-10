Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

JMEE stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

