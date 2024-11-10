Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 65.07%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

