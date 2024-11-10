Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 139,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $636,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FID opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.