Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PAVE stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

