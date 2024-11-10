Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $138.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.58 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.46 and a 200 day moving average of $127.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.