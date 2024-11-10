Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,217.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,161.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,088.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,239.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

