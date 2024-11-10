Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $629,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after acquiring an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 256,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 239,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ICSH opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.