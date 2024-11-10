Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $629,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after acquiring an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 256,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 239,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.