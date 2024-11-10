Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

