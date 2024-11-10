Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CION Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CION opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $615.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18.
CION Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CION Investment
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.