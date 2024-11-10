Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 636 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

