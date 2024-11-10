Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,570.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.21. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $158.45.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

