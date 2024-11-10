Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.44. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $194.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.