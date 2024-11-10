Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 151.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3,586.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $149.93 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $155.10. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

