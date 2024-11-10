Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

