Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMR stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

