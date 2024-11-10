Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $72,658,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 770.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,430 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alcoa by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,393 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -22.73%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,935.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

