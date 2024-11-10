Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 9.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 49,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.10.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ META opened at $589.34 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $602.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.51, for a total value of $8,827,174.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,302,705.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.51, for a total value of $8,827,174.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,473 shares in the company, valued at $38,302,705.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.70, for a total transaction of $511,497.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,360,833.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,118 shares of company stock worth $121,237,935. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.