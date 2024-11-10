Contrasting Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) & Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -23.23% -20.67% -16.50% Actelis Networks -78.75% -5,659.70% -45.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Actelis Networks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $27.48 million 0.54 -$9.13 million ($3.14) -1.92 Actelis Networks $5.61 million 1.52 -$6.29 million ($1.48) -0.96

Volatility and Risk

Actelis Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies. Vislink Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Actelis Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Actelis Networks beats Vislink Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6. It also provides WMT line of mobile encoders and TerraLink rack encoders for live streaming over 4G and 5G, and systems developed using AI technologies; and TrolleyLive Remote Pro, an all-in-one production unit for remote live broadcasts. In addition, the company offers mil/gov products and solution, including Vislink Airborne Video Downlink System, a comprehensive aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance; AeroLink which supports broadcast/ENG applications for transmitting air-based feeds from breaking news and sporting events; Aero5, an airborne downlink transmitter; HHT3 and Mobil Commander, a handheld receivers/monitors designed for tactical situations; and wireless microwave equipment. It serves its products to news and live broadcasting; sports and entertainment; military, law enforcement, and public safety; and industry, corporate, and house of worship sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Mt. Olive, New Jersey.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

